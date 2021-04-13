West MI blood center: Blood drops to one-day supply

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is asking people to donate blood, as supplies across more than 80 of their hospital partners drop to a one-day supply.

The blood center has seen a more than 40% drop in donations over its first quarter this year, Versiti said in a Tuesday release. It typically aims to have a three-day supply.

Blood types O-negative and O-positive — universal blood types that can be transfused to patients with all blood types — are most needed.

Blood transfusions can be lifesaving, Versiti said, and are using for patients like trauma victims, cancer patients and those undergoing surgery.

Michigan residents age 17 and older, or 16 with parental consent, can donate blood at a Versit Blood Center of Michigan donor center. All donation centers are following CDC COVID-19 protocols, Versiti said, and everyone must wear a mask.

West Michigan Versiti donor centers are located at:

Other donation centers are located at:

GRAND RAPIDS: 1036 Fuller NE

GRANDVILLE: 3140 Wilson SW

ST. JOSEPH: 2710 Cleveland Ave.

KALAMAZOO AREA: 524 E. Milham Ave., Portage

SAGINAW: 1771 Tittabawasee Rd.

BAY CITY: 1017 N. Johnson St.

MIDLAND: 825 E. Main St.

TRAVERSE CITY: 2575 Aero Park Dr.

Donors can also make an appointment on at donate.michigan.versiti.org.