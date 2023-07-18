GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan man who made a small fortune by smuggling and selling drugs will serve 25 years in prison for his crimes.

Police say that Saul Douglas Briggs, 33, from Muskegon was caught with fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute them.

Briggs was also ordered to give up more than $225,000 in cash, and a collection of expensive vehicles and jewelry that was bought with drug money.

Prosecutors say that this is a win for law enforcement that will help keep communitites safer

“The egregiousness of Mr. Briggs’ crimes cannot be overstated. He possessed enormous quantities of fentanyl to sell in our community and beyond,” said U.S. Attorney Totten. “Fentanyl is deadly, and it is made even more fatal when combined with other drugs and loaded firearms.”

In court, investigators laid out a case that pointed to a years long interstate drug ring that operated outed out of a house near a popular playground in the middle the city.

Beginning in at least March 2020, Briggs began using a house on Letart Avenue in Muskegon to store drugs and guns and protect their business. Later, in March 2022, investigators tracked Briggs and one of his associates selling a total of 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl to a Missouri-based drug trafficker.

During a search warrant that police carried out in June 2022, investigators say they found approximately 5 kilograms of fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, nearly a kilogram of heroin, and smaller amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, and morphine.

They also found all the hallmarks of drug trafficking, including: “digital scales, baggies, presses used to package drugs for sale, cutting agents, and a money counter”.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan

Police say the suspect has experience in the drug trade, Briggs has prior convictions for cocaine trafficking. Expanding into the fentanyl trade is not uncommon for dealers, the high potency opioid can be used to combine with other drugs in the same way that food companies use concentrates. This makes their products more valuable, and more dangerous. State officials say that because of its high potency, the amount of raw fentanyl in the case could have killed millions of people across the State of Michigan

Police also found several firearms, including a loaded pistol he stored in his truck, rifles and a handgun with an extended magazine that had been staged throughout the residence.

“Briggs convictions come after a lengthy investigation involving both state and federal law enforcement,” said Detective Lieutenant Andrew Ambrose, Commander of the West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET). “Cooperation between federal, state, and local agencies allow for entities to work larger cases. The seizure of fentanyl by WEMET detectives and DEA agents undoubtedly saved lives.”