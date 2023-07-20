KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — West Nile virus was found in a mosquito in Kalamazoo County, health leaders say.

The virus was found in a mosquito pool at Kleinstruck Nature Preserve in Kalamazoo as part of the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department’s mosquito surveillance program.

It was the first West Nile detection in Kalamazoo County so far this year. Earlier this year, a mosquito in Bay County was found to have West Nile. No cases have been found in humans or animals in Michigan so far this year, the state says.

There is no vaccine and no cure for West Nile virus, which can result in symptoms like headaches, body aches, joint pain and fatigue. About 1 in 150 people infected can develop a serious case, including encephalitis or meningitis. Though it’s rare, West Nile virus can be fatal.

You can protect yourself by avoiding mosquito bites:

Wear a mosquito repellent that contains 10% to 35% DEET.

Stay indoors at dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear light-colored clothing, as well as long sleeves and pants.

Remove standing water in your yard, which can be a mosquito breeding ground.

Keep your grass and shrubs trimmed.

Keep window and door screens in good repair.

Anyone who suspects they have West Nile virus is encouraged to contact their doctor.

The threat of West Nile will remain until the first hard frost of the year.