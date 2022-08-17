OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – West Nile Virus has been detected in an Oakland County resident.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the virus was detected in a blood donation sample. The donor is not experiencing symptoms of illness.

Michigan residents are to be advised that the best way to protect against West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to take precautions against mosquito bites.

Routine screening for West Nile Virus in blood donations helps ensure the safety of the blood supply available in Michigan and across the United States.

Donations that are positive for West Nile Virus do not enter the blood supply.

For more information about West Nile Virus and how to prevent it, please visit Michigan.gov/WestNileVirus