LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County leaders say westbound Interstate 96 remains closed as removal of debris from an F2 tornado is cleared.

The confirmed tornado traveled along 96 between Williamston and Webberville. One 40-year-old man from the Grand Rapids area was found deceased in his vehicle. Multiple accidents were reported along that stretch of highway as well.

Authorities said the man was killed in one of a series of accidents that included overturned 14 semis and multiple car crashes.

Storm-damaged semi-truck being removed off of I-96 (WLNS)

Emergency crews at one point were working on four separate accidents in the county.

In a crash in the 5600 block of Kinneville Rd. a driver swerved to avoid a downed power line and collided with trees. At least one person was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Eastbound 96 is open, but will likely have to be shut down again to work on debris removal. Officials ask drivers to avoid traveling on 96 westbound near M-52.

Storm damage near Webberville and Williamston. (WLNS)

Storm damage along Noble Rd. (WLNS)

Storm damage along O’Hanlon Ct. (WLNS)

One person killed, several injured along I-96 in eastern Ingham County. (WLNS)

In addition to the interstate concerns, multiple jurisdictions throughout the viewing area have declared states of emergency in order to leverage federal and state disaster assistance.

Consumers Energy is reporting over 165,000 customers without power. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reports over 26,000 without power.

In Lansing, a tree fell on a home in the 1600 block of Martin St. causing part of the home to collapse, killing Vernita Payne, 84.

Ingham County residents can report damage here.

Eaton County residents are also encouraged to report damage and can do so here.