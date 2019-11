Jackson County, Mich., — The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the left lane of westbound I-94 between Sargent Road and Elm Avenue starting tomorrow, Saturday Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.

The closure comes as MDOT plans to pave the median as part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project. The closure will be extended on Sunday morning from Elm Avenue to M-60 to allow westbound traffic to shift onto the eastbound roadway.

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/I94Jackson.