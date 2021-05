JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Cooper Street ramp to Westbound I-94 closes on Monday morning.

The work is expected to last more than two months until July 12th. The project is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s $120 million investment to rebuild and expand I-94 near airport road.

The complete project will rebuild nearly eight miles of highway; first preliminary parts of the project began in March and it’s expected to last until Summer 2023.