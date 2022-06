JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The westbound I-94 freeway at the Mt. Hope Road exit is closed in Jackson County.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway is closed due to a crash.

WB I-94 at Mt Hope Rd Exit 150

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Jackson County — MDOT-Lansing/Jackson (@MDOT_LanJxn) June 28, 2022

Details on the crash are currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.