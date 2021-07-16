Wharton Center executive director announces retirement

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Executive Director of the Wharton Center Mike Brand announced his retirement on Friday after 17 years with the theater. Brand will step down officially in June 2022.

“I’d like to thank all involved with Wharton Center over these past 17 years,” said Brand. “The MSU administration, Wharton Center’s donors and patrons, and the Center’s staff for making all this possible. A special thanks to the members of the Wharton Center’s Advisory Council and Inner Circle.”

“MSU’s Wharton Center provides world-class performing arts opportunities for the campus community, Greater Lansing region, and beyond,” said MSU Provost Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D in a press release. “Mr. Brand has been at the center of those contributions for 17 years, ensuring the high quality and rich diversity of Wharton Center’s programming while advancing the arts as a vital component of Michigan State University’s mission and values.”

“Throughout my time at Wharton Center, my goal has been to make it a place where the community comes together to experience the best of live performing arts. This season is a reflection of that work,” said Brand.

Before joining Wharton Center, Brand worked in the performing arts industry as a performer, teacher, and presenter.