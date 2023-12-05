LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Wharton Center welcomed another Broadway classic to the stage this month.

Hairspray is a story set in the 1960’s, about 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad, as she dances her way onto TV. Current cast members say despite the show’s long history it still revolves around important topics of today.

“The music and the book is still something so relevant today,” cast member Skyler Shields told 6 News. “There’s a lot of messages about quality and equity, but I think the biggest thing about the show that I relate to is about love and connection, and you know not letting exterior things get in the way of that.”

According to Skyler Shields, who plays the character Link Larkin, the musical is very similar to the Broadway version.

It’s being led by the Broadway award-winning creative team of director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell and features popular songs like “Welcome to the ’60s” and “Good Morning Baltimore.”

Shields said, it’s an old story, but there’s a lot the audience can relate to.

“You know there’s an interracial couple that’s in the 1960s as a huge thing you know and Tracey paves the way for curvy girls to be leading women and to be seen as love interest and that’s still some thing that we’re still working on our industry today, but even just day-to-day life there’s so much that the show talks about Humanity wise that I think the audience can really relate to.”