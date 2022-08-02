LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Scientists in South Korea say their tattoo ink does more than just show off your favorite design.

“This is made with liquid metal and combined with carbon nanotubes. With this technology we can measure various types of signals coming from the body,” said Professor Steve Park of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

Researchers say this experimental e-tattoo can monitor vital signals like heart rate and analyze sweat. It could even act as a heater for physical therapy.

Plus, there are no needles needed.

“When applied to the skin, even with rubbing, the tattoo doesn’t come off,” Park said.

It’s not the first time scientists have scratched the surface of e-tattoos. Researchers in Texas and Portugal have been developing something similar.

“Compared to previous devices which are patch type, we can apply it directly to the skin. So, therefore it’s much more comfortable to the user,” said Park.

But scientists say the technology is still limited because wires are needed to connect the tattoo to a device.

“In the future, what we hope to do is connect wireless chip integrated with this ink,” Park said.

