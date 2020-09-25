What both sides are saying about a peaceful transition of power

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday President Donald Trump will accept the results of the November election; her response comes as Democrats continue to express concern over a peaceful transition of power.

“The president will accept the results of a free and fair election,” said McEnany. “But I think that your question is more fitting to be asked of Democrats who have already been on the record saying they won’t accept the results of an election. In fact, I have several of them here for you: South Carolina Democrat Jim Clyburn said that ‘Trump is not going to win fairly.’ Senator Barbara Boxer has said that ‘the only way Trump will win is to steal it.’ The Washington Post has noted — they have a headline, ‘Democrats will not trust the election if Trump wins.’ And then you have that beautiful quote from Hillary Clinton that Joe Biden should ‘not concede any under circumstance.’”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued a warning to the president and promised each vote would be counted.

“President Trump, you are not a dictator and America will not permit you to be one,” said Schumer. “We will not permit you to be one. This November, we’ll have an election. The votes will be counted.”

Last week, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was asked if he would accept the results of the election. He said he would with “full results.”

The Biden campaign is assembling a team of lawyers in anticipation of court challenges to the election process.