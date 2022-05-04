LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This is the first time a leak of this caliber has happened in the Supreme Court.

That’s what Matt Nelson the chair of the SCOTUS and appellate practice group at the law firm Warner Norcross and Judd is saying about the release of the opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

He says never in history has a leak of this caliber happened from the Supreme Court, and while it’s not clear who did this or why he says it undoubtedly came from the Supreme Court’s inner circle, meaning a judicial assistant, law clerk, or maybe even a justice

While there is plenty of speculation as to what may have motivated this leak Nelson says it calls the entire Supreme Court institution into question.

He says the nation’s highest court is designed to handle controversial cases without pressure from the public or lawmakers in DC.

So, no matter what the reason behind it Nelson says this breach of trust will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the court itself.

“It will have a very negative effect on the Court’s reputation. This is something the Court is very proud of is its tradition of secrecy they have to be able to have frank, open and honest conversations with each other,” said Nelson.

Nelson points out this opinion leaked is from February. It’s May now. That means there could be any number of updated versions.

As the debate continues around certain cases, he says justices can change their minds.

So even though it may appear very likely at this point that the court is poised to overturn Roe V Wade, nothing will be certain until the actual final opinion is issued by the court.

