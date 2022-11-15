LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Fake IDs are everywhere on college campuses, but their prevalence isn’t indicative of their legality.

As local attorney Bryan Waldman explains, getting caught with a fake ID can have serious consequences.

“It’s a misdemeanor that comes with jail time of up to 12 months and a fine of up to $2,000. And beyond that, it’s simply having a fake ID in someone’s possession, not even using it, but just having it in your possession is a serious crime,” said Waldman.

“If you think about what goes into getting a fake ID, that could lead to even more serious crimes or more serious charges because at its core to get a fake ID, there needs to be something involved that the altering of a government document, forging of a government document, or in some cases maybe even identity theft, to obtain that ID that someone intends to use simply to get some alcohol.”

