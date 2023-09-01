EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you plan on attending the game at Spartan Stadium Friday night, or any game after, you should know what items are and are not permitted in the stadium.
In accordance with Michigan State Athletics security guidelines, the only bags, packages or containers permitted to be carried by fans as they enter the stadium are the following:
- A bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bag, camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap
- Exceptions can be made for medically necessary, childcare or dietary items after proper inspection
- Clear bags are available for sale at shop.msuspartans.com and will also be available for purchase on game days at various Sparty’s Locker Room locations around Spartan Stadium.
- Binoculars (but leave the case at home)
- Seat cushions without backs or zippered sections that cannot be used as a bag (see examples)
- Pagers and cell phones (but leave selfie-sticks at home)
- Small cameras and radios (but leave cases at home)
- Blankets and rain apparel (no umbrellas)
- One factory-sealed 20-oz. bottled water per person
The following items are prohibited:
- Weapons
- Containers of any kind, including aerosol cans and spray cans
- Umbrellas, flags and flagpoles
- Alcoholic beverages and food of any kind
- Coolers, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans, flasks and open bottled water
- Camcorders, tripods and selfie-sticks
- Strollers
- Non-approved chair backs (rent an approved chair back; call Spartan Ticket Office for details)
- Projectiles
- Other potentially dangerous objects
- For the health and enjoyment of all spectators, all tobacco products are prohibited on campus