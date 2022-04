LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s spring here in mid-Michigan, and that means it’s construction season.

Hundreds of work zone crashes happen per year across the country, and that number has been increasing along with the number of people who have died in them.

For National Work Zone Awareness week, state officials are reminding drivers to slow down and move over when passing work zones.

Back in 2021, there were more than 5,000 crashes in a work zone and 19 deaths.