LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – While University of Michigan fans are still soaking in their overtime Rose Bowl win, some Wolverines might be thinking about making the trip to Houston on Jan 8 to watch them take on the University of Washington. But if you plan to go in person, be prepared to pay.

The game is set to kick off at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas which is about a 20-hour drive from Lansing. According to Gas Buddy, a mid-size SUV will cost you more than $300 in fuel.

But if you would rather fly, an average round-trip flight from Lansing will be just over $1,000. That’s more than if you were to fly out from Detroit, which would be around $600 round-trip.

(Getty Images file)

Of course, you’ll need a ticket to get in, and the starting price for one on stub-hub is around $800. But if you want a good seat, those prices go up to more than $4,000.

With the 7:30 p.m. kickoff time, many people will want to stay in town for the night and find a hotel. According to hotel websites in the area, the average cost for a room is more than $200 a night.

Depending on your game ticket and transportation, when you add it all up, you could be paying upwards of $1,500 to more than $5,000.