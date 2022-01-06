What law enforcement agencies learned from the Capitol attack

Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Even as the first of the more than 500 federal Capitol riot defendants have begun to plead guilty, scores of suspects remain unidentified, reflecting the massive scale of the Justice Department’s investigation and the grueling work authorities still face to track everyone down. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – The events at the capitol forced law enforcement to change the way it investigates online threats made by extremists.

Collaboration and information sharing. That’s just some of the skills relied on the most when it comes to handling large crowds and stopping any threats within those groups.

Michigan State University Professor Steven Chermak says after 9/11, many law enforcement agencies looked overseas when it came to cracking down on extremist threats.

But he says domestic extremism of all kinds began to be followed more as far back as ten years ago. He says since then, law enforcement agencies have been working to improve on sharing clues and reacting.

Something he says agencies protecting the Capitol failed to do so one year ago.

“How do we get better intelligence? What can we do to share information? Make sure that when we have the information that can prevent, you know, a serious event from occurring, then take advantage of it? I mean, certainly, the January 6th insurrection was a failure in intelligence in some ways,” said Chermak.

Chermak says that moving ahead, police have to walk a fine line when it comes to tackling extremism and knowing when a peaceful protest can turn into something much more violent.

