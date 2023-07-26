LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Air quality in Lansing was in the “unhealthy” (red) category Wednesday morning before rain moved through, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI).

Like in the COVID years, people with all health conditions are wondering which kind of face mask can help protect them from these conditions.

The U.S. Air Quality Index recommends the disposable N-95 or P-100 respirations “if you have to be outdoors for a period of time.”

It’s important, though, to know how to wear the mask correctly, if you want to protect your lungs from the wildfire smoke.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the disposable, nonsurgical N95 respirator mask is the U.S. standard for protection from particle pollution.

“Most N95 respirators are manufactured for use in construction and other industrial-type jobs that expose workers to dust and small particles. They are regulated by the National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory (NPPTL) in the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said the FDA.

The KN95 respirator mask is the most widely available type of respirator mask that meets an international standard, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The government’s air quality site has information on how to protect your lungs and your family’s lungs from wildfire smoke.

The approved masks are available at chain stores and pharmacies. Masks are sometimes given out at local clinics and health organizations.