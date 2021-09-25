What Michigan counties have the lowest hospital bed capacity?

by: Stacker

A hospital bed (Nexstar, file).

(STACKER) — The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Recomposemedia // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Delta County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 51.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 21.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 503 (180 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (19,399 fully vaccinated)
    • 4.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Alpena County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 50.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 42.5% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 292 (83 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (13,067 fully vaccinated)
    • 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Adam Buzzo // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Allegan County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 50.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: data not available
    • 80% full in Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 275 (325 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (51,636 fully vaccinated)
    • 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Jcvertin // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Houghton County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 48.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 6.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 185 (66 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (15,946 fully vaccinated)
    • 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Otsego County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 41.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 3.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 268 (66 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (12,045 fully vaccinated)
    • 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Mason County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 40.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 3.7% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 278 (81 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (15,395 fully vaccinated)
    • 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Schoolcraft County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 40.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: data not available
    • 80% full in Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 235 (19 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (3,624 fully vaccinated)
    • 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Iosco County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 38.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 2.5% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 450 (113 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (12,163 fully vaccinated)
    • 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hillsdale County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 38.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (86.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 25.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 399 (182 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (14,988 fully vaccinated)
    • 36.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Crawford County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 37.5% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 7.5% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 128 (18 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (6,045 fully vaccinated)
    • 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Ionia County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 35.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: data not available
    • 80% full in Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 343 (222 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (25,491 fully vaccinated)
    • 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dickinson County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 33.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 20.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 729 (184 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (14,746 fully vaccinated)
    • 12.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#38. St. Joseph County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 26.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 10.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 331 (202 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (23,147 fully vaccinated)
    • 26.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lapeer County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 23.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 26.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 215 (188 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (35,135 fully vaccinated)
    • 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Ian Poellet (User:Werewombat) // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Arenac County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 23.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 18.8% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 363 (54 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (6,620 fully vaccinated)
    • 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Ryano913~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Barry County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 21.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 25.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 304 (187 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (25,357 fully vaccinated)
    • 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Emmet County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 20.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 8.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 299 (100 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (21,436 fully vaccinated)
    • 23.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Isabella County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 18.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 12.5% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 481 (336 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (26,224 fully vaccinated)
    • 27.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Newaygo County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 18.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 15.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 343 (168 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (18,007 fully vaccinated)
    • 29.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Gpwitteveen // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Ottawa County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 15.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 38.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 52.5% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 261 (763 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (143,000 fully vaccinated)
    • 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Chippewa County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 13.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 5.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 236 (88 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (22,819 fully vaccinated)
    • 17.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
Lawrence G. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Van Buren County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 13.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: data not available
    • 80% full in Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 314 (238 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (35,953 fully vaccinated)
    • 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Baraga County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 13.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: data not available
    • 80% full in Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 268 (22 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (4,101 fully vaccinated)
    • 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

24 / 50battlecreekcvb // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Calhoun County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 10.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 7.5% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 247 (332 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (57,909 fully vaccinated)
    • 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Unknown author // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Gratiot County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 7.5% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 17.5% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 410 (167 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (15,658 fully vaccinated)
    • 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
daBinsi // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Shiawassee County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 6.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 18.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 288 (196 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (29,576 fully vaccinated)
    • 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Montcalm County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 6.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 22.5% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 394 (252 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.2% (22,488 fully vaccinated)
    • 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clinton County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 6.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: data not available
    • 80% full in Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 253 (201 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (38,961 fully vaccinated)
    • 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lenawee County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 5.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 21.3% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 363 (357 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (44,669 fully vaccinated)
    • 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Mecosta County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 3.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 17.5% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 368 (160 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (15,067 fully vaccinated)
    • 33.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Ken Heuvelman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. St. Clair County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 2.5% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 7.5% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 190 (302 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (68,884 fully vaccinated)
    • 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bay County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 2.5% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 6.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 289 (298 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (51,175 fully vaccinated)
    • 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Macomb County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 2.5% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 3.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 187 (1,634 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (430,208 fully vaccinated)
    • 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Oakland County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 6.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 159 (1,994 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (730,816 fully vaccinated)
    • 11.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Marquette County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 1.3% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 1.3% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 384 (256 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (38,196 fully vaccinated)
    • 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
stanthejeep // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Grand Traverse County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 1.3% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 5.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 258 (240 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (55,157 fully vaccinated)
    • 14.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Alger County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 1.3% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: data not available
    • 80% full in Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 505 (46 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (5,095 fully vaccinated)
    • 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
Mxobe // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Kalamazoo County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 3.7% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 18.8% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 212 (562 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (138,899 fully vaccinated)
    • 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Berrien County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 3.7% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 25.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 458 (702 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (72,929 fully vaccinated)
    • 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#11. Wayne County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 5.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 1.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 137 (2,396 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (793,155 fully vaccinated)
    • 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Jackson County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 5.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 15.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 225 (357 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (71,252 fully vaccinated)
    • 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kent County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 6.2% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 8.7% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 279 (1,831 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (342,247 fully vaccinated)
    • 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Michiga
O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Midland County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 7.5% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 1.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 299 (249 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (41,670 fully vaccinated)
    • 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#7. Washtenaw County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 10.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 1.3% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 141 (517 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (229,467 fully vaccinated)
    • 20.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Saginaw County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 10.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 16.3% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 304 (580 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (86,768 fully vaccinated)
    • 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wexford County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 10.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 25.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 164 (55 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (14,292 fully vaccinated)
    • 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Joshuay04 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Livingston County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 17.5% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 22.5% more availability than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 223 (429 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (100,291 fully vaccinated)
    • 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#3. Genesee County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 17.5% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 17.5% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 202 (821 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (172,881 fully vaccinated)
    • 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ingham County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 18.8% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 11.3% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 193 (563 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (144,205 fully vaccinated)
    • 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#1. Muskegon County, MI

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 25.0% more full than Michigan overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    • 21.3% more full than Michigan overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 273 (473 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (80,777 fully vaccinated)
    • 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

