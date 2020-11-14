What might have changed in your community today due to COVID-19

MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLNS)– COVID-19 is constantly changing our lives and with a single day record-high in cases in Michigan, there’s a lot of change happening in every community.

In Portland, the City Hall lobby will be closed starting Monday, November 16.

In Dewitt, the restaurant, Fiesta Charra, will be closed until further notice because an employee tested positive for the virus.

In Jackson County, Northwest Community Schools will be going virtual starting Monday, November 16 through November 30.

In Meridian Township, the police department is not responding to certain non-emergency calls due to the concern of Covid-19. You’re asking to call 517-332-6526, if any of these incident happen:

Complaints which are civil in nature

Fraud and identity theft crimes where no suspect is identified

Frauds not occurring within our jurisdiction

Property crimes with damage or theft under $1,000

Lost property complaints

Private property accidents

Harassing communications

Also starting Monday, Sparrow hospitals are requiring people to have a COVID-19 test pre-ordered through either a qualified medical provider or by completing the MySparrow app process.

At Henry Ford Health System, Dr. Adnan Munkarah spoke during a media briefing, warning of a shortage in COVID=19 testing supplies due to the surge in cases and testing.

State Senator Kim LaSata, representing parts of West Michigan, has tested positive for COVID-19, after attending a Senate session yesterday. She is currently asymptomatic.

And in the Michigan state legislature, two more members of the GOP have contracted the coronavirus.