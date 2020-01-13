What the City Council of East Lansing will discuss Tuesday

The East Lansing City Council is set to discuss series of potential changes in zoning, plea bargaining and downtown parking in their January 14 meeting.
Here is a general overview of topics that will be discussed:
- Plea Bargains – pertaining to misdemeanors that are dismissed and followed by a 6-month deferral period for certain offenses, reduce some alcohol-related charges to misdemeanors, dismissing one or more charges for certain misdemeanors, reducing select misdemeanors to civil infractions
- Review of downtown zoning districts– looking at how current community facilities could be turned into residential R1-R4 housing in the future, replacing a portion of the single and two family residential areas between Milford and Spartan Rd into mixed use, turning some of area between Abbot Rd. and Bailey from city center commercial to mixed use. To see all the proposed changes, visit the map here.
- Prioritization of areas to consider for rezoning –
- Review of downtown parking – discussing the potential to increase the “grace period”, the period of time which someone can enter and exit a garage or surface lot without payment, from 5 minutes to 15 minutes free. Staff estimates that the exposure to the parking fund in making such a change would be approximately $70,000
- Deer Cull Ballot Question – an advisory question of whether the city should cull deer from the city as part of the effort to manage the deer population (see the resolution here)
- Discussion of the Oakwood Historic District Boundary Study and Ordinance 1446, 1446a, 1446b – asks whether the existing boundaries of the Oakwood Historic District should be modified as a result of changing conditions
- Consideration of Appraisal for Evergreen Properties – determining the value of the Evergreen Properties (located at 314, 328, 334, 340 and 344 Evergreen Avenue) – current quote is set at $6,000
- Review of Council Policy regarding tax abatements via Public Act 328 – suggests a new personal property tax reduction for specific businesses located within eligible communities such as the City of East Lansing (in order to be eligible, the businesses must follow criteria, which can be found here)
The East Lansing City Council will meet for a discussion-only meeting at 7 p.m. in Courtroom 2 of the East Lansing 54B District Court, 101 Linden St.