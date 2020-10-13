SOS: What to expect on Election Night in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We have all come to expect to know who the winners and losers will be on Election Night, but this year it might be different.

State officials say, this year counting ballots will likely take longer than usual due to increased reliance on voting by mail, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be particularly true in states that do not start processing absentee ballots until Election Day, or after polling places close on Election Night.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says we just need to be patient.

“I’m fully confident that we’ll have clear results of our elections in a timely manner when the ballots are finished being tabulated. That’s the bottom line. There’s no delay, there’s no extra weight, there’s no doomsday scenario. It’s just simply election workers are going to be tabulating the ballots. And then when they’re ready to be announced, they’ll be announced,” Benson said.

She adds that people need to be wary of false information related to the elections and should check with officials if they have questions.