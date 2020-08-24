What to know before heading back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Schools across mid-Michigan are preparing to welcome students back to in-person classes this week, and as families prepare for the first day back to school, here’s what should parents and students know before taking in-person classes during this pandemic.

It’s obvious this school year is going to look different than the rest, especially for students heading back to the classroom. Face masks, social distancing, and other protocols are expected to be enforced by schools.



Ingham Co. Health Department Officer Linda Vails suggests that students bring two face masks just in case something happens to one and you could also put the student’s name or initials inside of it.

She adds that students should have hand sanitizers with them and learning how to properly wash hands is essential.

Vail also suggests students bring their own water bottle because schools will likely not allow kids to drink from water fountains.

Most importantly for parents, Vail said to have an open discussion with children on what life will be like back in school.

“How things are going to be different and basically dealing with the fear of COVID as well as what we know to be stigma related to COVID, so really just talking to kids about all those things so they have an understanding of really how different things are going to be,” Vail said.

The CDC has also come out with a checklist and sort of guidelines for parents and students that are going back to in-person learning. If you want to check it out, it’s under the Seen on 6 Section of WLNS.com