LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -The Northern Hemisphere will turn the page into fall at 9:03 p.m. Thursday. While mother nature isn’t wasting any time dropping our temperatures, what can we expect over the next few months?

Perhaps the most notable part of fall, besides the temperatures, is the amount of daylight.

Thursday, the sun will rise at 7:25 a.m. and will set at 7:35 p.m., providing us with just under 12 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.

Compare that to Dec. 20, the final day of fall, in which the sun will rise at 8:04 a.m. and set at 5:06 p.m. — we’ll lose over three hours of daylight in the next three months.

With the changing seasons come colder temperatures. The average first freeze in Lansing is Oct. 1, while the average first freeze in Jackson is a week later, Oct. 8.

The colder temperatures can get some folks thinking about snow, either good or bad … but in reality, we have a ways to go.

The average first snow accumulation isn’t until Nov. 9, more than a month and a half away.

Now, time for the favorite part of fall for most … the foliage!

Current forecasts estimate that peak fall colors here in Michigan could be the week of Oct. 9, although the warmer first half of September could delay that a bit.

If you aren’t ready for fall yet, we have some good news.

Despite a cool forecast, we’re likely to rack up at least a few more days with highs in the 70s. As for the 80s? Well, those may be a bit harder to come by.