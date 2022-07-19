WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Prosecutors and defense attorneys made brief opening statements today in the trial of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

The judge denied Bannon’s request for a one-month delay amid arguments over what should be included as evidence in the trial.

Meanwhile, the House January 6th Committee is preparing to move forward with the next public hearing.



Bannon was indicted after refusing to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6th Committee.

Both sides finalized a jury of 12 people and two alternatives before opening statements started Tuesday afternoon.

But attorneys spent the first half of the day arguing over whether letters sent between the Committee and Bannon are admissible as evidence.

Commitee investigators had expected the U.S. Secret service to possibly hand over allegedly deleted text messages sent around the time of the riot, but CBS News has learned the agency has turned over no new communications.

The National Archives has now called on them to “look into” the missing text messages and to submit a report in 30 days.

Another committee hearing Thursday will focus on the former president’s actions as rioters violently stormed the capitol.

CBS News has learned former Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and former National Security Council member Matthew Pottinger will testify Thursday about what the former president was doing while the capitol was under attack.