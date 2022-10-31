EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Board of Trustees held a special meeting today nominating and unanimously voting to approve Provost Teresa Woodruff as the interim president of the university.

“While this is a heavy moment for our institution, I’m convinced and confident that together we will persevere and continue to not only uphold, but to advance our shared mission,” Woodruff said.

Prior to joining MSU in 2020, Woodruff served as the dean and Associate Provost for Graduate Education in The Graduate School at Northwestern University. Now, after her provost tenure in East Lansing, she can add ‘Interim President’ to her resume.

Student Government President Jo Kovach said this is something the spartan community is ready for.

“I am very excited to see that the board listened to the community and put forth Provost Woodruff,” Kovach said. “I would say that hopefully this is a first step towards a re-unification of this campus and I’m hopeful.”

And the newly titled ‘Interim President to-be said she wants to do exactly that.

“This is a day that we’re really not celebrating. We’re really thinking about how we move the agenda forward for the university and I’m really grateful to the trust that’s been put on me by our Board of Trustees,” Woodruff said.

Now, the Board of Trustees will focus on finding a Full-Time President.

“It is our intent to identify a search firm in the coming days or weeks and I mean that by singular weeks,” Board of Trustees Chari Dianne Byrum said.

It’s been a rough few months for the Board. But today, members say they came together for the betterment of the school.

“I believe we took a huge step forward today though, in stabilizing our university, the Board came together with a unanimous decision to support an interim president. That’s a great first step,” Byrum said.

It has Spartans wondering what’s to come.

“I’m very, very, hopeful,” ASMSU President Kovach said. “And she’s been amazing thus far so I can’t see it changing much.”

Woodruff’s first day on the job as interim president will begin after President Stanley leaves, which is expected to be sometime in January. Until then, she will remain as Provost.