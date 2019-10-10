What we know about the crash near the Capital Region International Airport

The National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Accident Preliminary Report for the plane crash that killed five people near the Capital Region International Airport has been released.

The single-engine Socata TBM 700 aircraft departed from Indy South Greenwood Airport near Indianapolis and crashed near Capital Region International Airport just before 9 a.m. local time on Oct. 3.

The report published on Oct. 3 shows the airplane was overweight at both takeoff and impact, and exceeded the center of gravity (CG) limit when it crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Accident Preliminary Report found the airplane was 232 lbs over the maximum allowable weight for takeoff. When it crashed, the airplane was 126 pounds over the maximum allowable landing weight.

The maximum landing weight is the maximum value at which the aircraft can land. In cases when the flight has been cut short due to an emergency landing, fuel must be exhausted to reduce the landing weight.

The report found the airplane to exceed the CG limit by 2.95 inches when it crashed. The center of gravity of an aircraft is the point over which the aircraft can balance. The CG directly influences the stability of the aircraft.

The report did not reach a conclusion regarding the cause of the crash.

To read the full National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Accident Preliminary report, click here.