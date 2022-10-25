LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ballot Proposal 3 seeks to amend the state constitution by including certain reproductive rights, including the right to an abortion.

Those in support of the proposal say it will restore the rights that existed before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Those against argue the proposal is confusing and goes too far.

In this Legal Edge, we hear from local attorney Bryan Waldman who carefully went through the language of the proposal.

Waldman looks at what the proposal would (and wouldn’t) do if it is enacted into law, including dismissing the false claim that it would legalize pedophilia.