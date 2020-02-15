“What would we do different… I don’t know of anything,” Lansing couple shares story of 65 years of marriage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– George and Theresa Fox are celebrating 65 years of marriage this year.

They’re both 85 years old, born only three months apart and are each others number one fans.

“I’m June 26th, 1934 and she’s September 26th, 1934,” said George.

The two also come from families of nine and have known each other since grade school.

“We started school together, way back in Holy Trinity, Fowler and we were in the same grade,” said Theresa.

They adore each other, but it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

“Really she was just one of the class members, and didn’t have any more appeal than any of the other girls *laughs*,” said George.

The two started dating junior year of high school then got married while George was at MSU.

It wasn’t long before the two became three.

“Our oldest, Gary, he was born when we were on campus,” said George.

Then they became a family of four, then five…

“Along came Missy, and then Patty and then who else did you have?” George said sarcastically.

Five children, ten grand children and one great grand child later, the Fox family has become a tight pack.

So…. what’s the secret to 65 years of marriage?

“You can’t be selfish,” said George, “and you have to overlook a lot, Georgie,” Theresa added. “I think the thing of it is that made us for anything about being together is the relationship we’ve got with all our kids,” said George.

Theresa says she also has some advice for younger generations.

“When you’re looking for your life mate, keep both eyes open, but after marriage keep one eye shut because you’ve got to overlook a lot,” said Theresa while giggling.

They agreed that it’s always nice to have someone to lean on.

“It’s tough but you get by it because we’ve got each other and sometimes she says that’s not very much!” said George while both of them laughed.

It may not have been love at first sight, but for 65 years, Theresa and George have only had eyes for each other.

“She’s just been a God send for me because I’m not the healthiest person in the world anymore and this has all hit me in the last two or three years, and she’s got some issues, and we help each other, we help each other a lot and we need each other worse now than we ever did,” said George.

Looking back on the years, they say they couldn’t think of anything they would want to change.

“We bury our friends all the times and just say what would we do different and I say I don’t know of anything,” said George.