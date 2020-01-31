What you need to know about the flu amid the Coronavirus outbreak

Lansing, Mich. — (WLNS):

If you’re worried about contracting the Coronavirus, you should probably be more concerned about the flu this season.

More people have died from the flu on an annual basis than those who have died from the Coronavirus in the recent outbreak.

In the U.S., the flu has killed an average of 42,000 people per year since 2010, according to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Further the CDC estimates that in this flu season alone, more than 15 million people have become ill because of it.

Compare those numbers to the cases of Coronavirus since the Dec. 2019 outbreak– a total of 200-plus people have died from the illness and in China, more than 7,700 have been diagnosed with the illness.

In the U.S., six cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed and no one has died. The Coronavirus is a respiratory illness in which people with the virus may experience trouble breathing, fever and cough.

The states where the CDC has reported Coronavirus are: Arizona, California, Illinois and Washington. All six cases involved people who had been in Wuhan, China, the location where the disease is thought to have originated.

On Thursday, the CDC announced the first case of Coronavirus being transmitted via human to human contact in Illinois. That same day, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the Coronavirus in more than a dozen countries as a global emergency Thursday.

Abroad, cases have been confirmed in: Canada, Japan, Germany, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Nepal, Tibet, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, The Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan.

The CDC is currently screening people who are traveling from Wuhan at several U.S. airports in order to ensure that the Coronavirus does not continue to travel from visitors from China.

Travelers at the following airports are being screened: Los Angeles, San Francisco, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The main differences between the flu and the Coronavirus in terms of symptoms are that the flu often includes abrupt symptom onset and comes with fever, aches, chills, fatigue, headache and cough. The Coronavirus’ symptoms include fever, cough and trouble breathing. If you think you are becoming sick, it is recommended to see a doctor and to avoid contact with others.

Additionally, you can wear a properly fitted N95 mask if you are the person who is ill. This mask filters out 95 percent of small particles. But what’s most important is washing hands — the CDC recommends washing hands for at least 20 seconds and avoiding people who are sick.

