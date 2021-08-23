What you need to know about the upcoming MDHHS COVID-19 vaccine community clinics

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)–The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Protect Michigan Commission are releasing their weekly list of COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and test sites.

Michigan is working to vaccinate at least 70% of residents. According to MDHHS, over 5.2 million Michiganders 16 and up have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The goal of these vaccination clinics is to increase awareness of the opportunities that exist for the community to get the vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. MDHHS says the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at each of the clinics listed.

Michiganders who need more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.