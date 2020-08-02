What you need to know ahead of the August primary deadline

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Election officials are encouraging anyone who hasn’t mailed in their ballot as of this weekend, to drop it off in person in order to ensure it’s received on time.

The deadline for submitting an online absentee voter application for the August election has passed, but you still have until Monday, August 3 at 4 p.m. to request one in-person.

The deadline to return completed absentee ballots is Tuesday, August 4 at 8 p.m.

Ballot drop-off locations for your jurisdiction can be found here.

Click here for hours and location of your local clerk’s office.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority will offer system-wide free rides to the polls for people with a valid voter registration card. Riders will be required to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth and practice social distancing while on board. More information on routes can be found here.

View a sample ballot for your precinct.