What you need to know before filing your 2020 taxes

LANSING. Mich. (WLNS)— It’s that time of the year again…tax season.

This year, the Michigan Department of Treasury will start to process income tax returns the same day as the Internal Revenue Service on February 12th, 2021. WLNS Spoke with two different tax experts to verify information that’s crucial for taxes being filed for 2020.



“Maybe do some calculations early just to make sure you know the situation you’re going to be in when come April,” Nicholas Kline, CPA, and Tax Manager for Gallagher, Flintoff, & Klien, CPA’s stated.



The accountant practices from Lansing, Michigan and he says February 12, 2021, is the earliest an individual can submit an income tax return. Kline states there are several ways to fill out a tax-return form like, online, using a tax professional, or by postal mail.

However, the IRS states the deadline for tax returns is now April 15, 2021. So far, there has been a vast amount of confusion circulating the internet with people wondering if stimulus payments are considered taxable income, and how the payment will impact their 2020 tax returns. Kline clarified all stimulus payments issued in 2020 and 2021 will not be considered taxable income.



“The only way it will impact your 2020 taxes is if you did not receive your stimulus payment,” Kline said, “and you were supposed to you will get a tax credit on your 2020 tax return.”

Meanwhile, the IRS states all stimulus payments in 2020 and 2021 are considered tax credits. The organization also says the payments received by individuals who are in need won’t count as income.

Kline explained a prime example of this case would be if a family had a child in 2020 and did not receive a stimulus check for their child. However, now for their tax papers, the child will count toward credit on their recent tax return about to be placed on file.



WLNS learned all of these excess payments won’t impact your taxes and reduce the risk of a possible refund. Kline declares when the IRS opens their tax filing on February 12, 2021, to ensure all documentation is ready to go.

“If you don’t have everything, just know what you’re missing, and let whoever is preparing your taxes know,” Kline advised.

Meanwhile, Samana Sheikh from WLNS spoke with Jeff Overberg, a shareholder in charge of the accounting firm, Clark Schaefer Hacket located in East Lansing.

“We’re going to have some happy taxpayers and hopefully be able to file tax returns quickly and get refunds back into taxpayers’ pockets as quickly as possible,” Overberg stated.

An aspect he wants the public to know is regarding income tax brackets, Overberg states tax brackets increased in 2020 to account for inflation. Overberg has stated during this crucial time in history amid the coronavirus pandemic taxpayers should take advantage of all of their deductions. Plus, he strongly advises an individual to meet with a professional tax advisor to minimize tax liability.

Meanwhile, Kline agrees with Overberg and says to get your taxes filed soon.



“Just filing early can get more money in your pocket quicker,” Kline exclaimed.