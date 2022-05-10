LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Dogs Saved from Grand Ledge Mobile Home Fire

Two dogs were saved from a mobile home fire in Grand Ledge.

The Grand Ledge Fire Department was called out to the home on North Clinton Street Monday evening.

Fire Chief Mike Roman told 6 News that the fire started at the back of the trailer and spread fast.

No one was home, but two dogs were inside. The first dog was immediately removed, but the other dog was stuck in a cage in the back of the trailer.

The second dog was rescued after 40 minutes, given oxygen and is now recovering at a veterinarian office.

Dance Floor Gives Way During Ohio Prom

Students at a school in Ohio didn’t anticipate their prom to go quite like it did.

Part of the floor in an event center where the dance was held gave away during Pickerington North High School’s prom on Saturday night.

Officials say a portion of the floor had structural damage.

The Violet Township Fire Department arrived to the prom around 10 p.m. and students were moved to a tent outside.

One student said when he saw what was happening, he grabbed his date and backed off the floor.

The fire department says that thankfully no one was hurt.