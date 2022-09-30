LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s 6 News Capital Rundown is jampacked with news stateside and national.

We hear Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s response to Republican challenger Tudor Dixon’s joke about the failed kidnapping plot that targeted the governor.

Plus, Sen. Gary Peters discusses issues facing voters in the midterm election, such as inflation and abortion.

We also hear from David Hogg, who survived the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and became an activist for gun control legislation. He discusses his work to get young people voting.

Tim Skubick has his weekly breakdown that touches on all the headlines in Michigan’s capital city.

And in national news, the Senate approved a spending package and avoided a government shutdown.

Check out the Capital Rundown for all this and more.