What’s open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Monday, January 18th, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As a federal holiday, many businesses and buildings will be closed.

Banks, post offices, public schools, the stock market, and government buildings will all be closed. Grocery stores, restaurants, and malls do stay open on the holiday.

MLK Day is celebrated to honor Martin Luther King Junior’s life, legacy, and fight for civil rights. MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January.

According to Constituioncenter.org, King was born on January 15th, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. Democratic Representative John Conyers of Detroit introduced the first motion to make King’s birthday a federal holiday in 1968. It took years to actually pass. President Ronald Reagan signed the bill in November 1983 and the first federal MLK Day wasn’t celebrated until three years later.