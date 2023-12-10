LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There will be no shortage of holiday-themed movies to watch this December, but you may find yourself asking what is behind the appeal of a holiday movie–and what keeps compelling you to watch them?

“A great holiday movie is one that taps into the holiday spirit. In older movies, there was this standard spirit idea: think “It’s a Wonderful Life” or the animated classics like ‘Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ said Jeff Wray, professor of film studies at Michigan State University.

“In more modern movies, they tap into that spirit in new and interesting ways. For example, in ‘Jingle All the Way,’ the main character, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, learns about the meaning of Christmas while trying to find an elusive toy for his son,” Wray said.

This image released by Paramount Home Entertainment shows child actor Karolyn Grimes on the back of Jimmy Stewart in a scene from the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” also starring Donna Reed. The film is celebrating its 75th anniversary. (Paramount Home Entertainment via AP)

And what about the notoriously sappy Hallmark Christmas movies?

“Hallmark Christmas movies get a lot of flak for being predictable, but they’ve really paid attention to diversity of audiences: there are storylines with LGBTQ couples, Black couples, Latinx couples, mixed race couples,” Wray said. “They’ve carved out a niche for an audience that wasn’t being served.”

And then there’s the signature music of the holiday film experience.

Zhou Tian, a composer who teaches film scoring and composition in the MSU College of Music, said a memorable film score can enhance the experience of a holiday film with “nostalgia and warm feelings.”

“In ‘Home Alone,’ for example, John Williams created a score that is playful, whimsical and brimming with holiday cheer, enhancing the movie’s heartwarming and comedic elements,” Tian said. “Even if you listen to the music without the film, you can tell it’s the holiday season by the sound of the sleigh bells and optimistic melodies.”

In this image released by Netflix, Anna Akana, left, and Liv Hewson appear in the holiday movie, “Let It Snow.” With the yuletide season in full swing, studios and TV networks have been unwrapping tales of holiday romance. In terms of casting, these winter flicks tend to show mostly white Christmases. (Steve Wilkie/Netflix via AP)

Even if a holiday movie is saccharine and predictable, that may play into the appeal of the genre.

“People enjoy holiday movies because they provide a break from the business of the season: they’re predictable, comforting and have happy endings,” said Allison Eden, associate professor in the MSU Department of Communication. “Nostalgia is a powerful factor: people remember watching certain movies with their family growing up and watch those same movies with their kids and relatives now.”

Of course, it’s not all about seasonal warmth and fuzziness: marketing, inevitably, plays a significant role in such holiday traditions.

The house from “Home Alone” is available for a one-night stay through Airbnb. (Sarah Crowley)

“Holiday movies play a role in building tradition and making memories,” said Ayalla Ruvio, associate professor of marketing at MSU. “Marketers want to be a part of this: they want their brands, their movies, to be part of consumers’ holiday rituals.”

And ultimately, that plays back into not just the holiday spirit, but by extension, the holiday commerce.

“Holiday movies evoke warm and fuzzy feelings and bring back memories that drive consumers to continue to watch on TV, buy tickets to the movie theater, and purchase products associated with the films they love,” said Ruvio.