What’s your favorite Easter Candy: Marshmallow Peeps or Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) You either love them or hate them, those marshmallow Peeps. They come in every color imaginable now. According to https://topagency.com/report/easter/ America’s hatred for Peeps isn’t just a sterotype – it’s the real deal.

The Top 5 Easter candies American’s love to hate:

#1: Marshmallow Peeps (16%)

#2: Generic Jelly Beans (15%)

#3: Coconut Nests (13%)

#4: Bubble Gum Eggs (11%)

#5: Jordan Almonds (9%)



American’s favorite East candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs ( 14%) no suprise there. Let me know if you agree @WLNSSheriJones.