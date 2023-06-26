GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Air National Guard will fly over several Michigan cities Tuesday as it marks “100 years of aerial refueling excellence.”

The flyover will originate from Selfridge Air National Guard Base near Detroit. It will travel counter-clockwise around the Lower Peninsula, with appearances over Port Huron, Alpena, Mackinac City and Sleeping Bear Dunes. It will arrive over downtown Grand Rapids around 11:45 a.m. and then over the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base about 10 minutes later. That will be followed by appearances in Lansing and over the Detroit River before landing at Selfridge.

A map shows the plan for a Michigan Air National Guard flyover scheduled for June 27, 2023. (Courtesy)

The flyover will include KC-135 Stratotankers and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs based at Selfridge and operated by the 127th Wing.

“Our Citizen-Airmen are proud to serve as Michigan’s Hometown Air Force. The support we receive from our community is second to none and this series of flyovers provides us an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to our neighbors, while also demonstrating an important part of the Air Force mission,” Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, 127th Wing commander, said in a statement. “It also serves as a showcase of opportunities that exist in the Michigan Air National Guard for those interested in joining our ranks in service to state and nation.”

The Stratotanker, a nearly $40 million piece of equipment, can carry up to 200,000 pounds of fuel and 83 pounds of cargo. It uses a boom to refuel other planes mid-air. The about $10 million Thunderbolt is a jet generally used for close air support, armed with explosives and ammunition to combat tanks.

Other states are also having flyovers to mark 100 since the first mid-air refueling by the U.S. Army Air Service, which happened June 17, 1923, between Los Angeles and San Diego, California.

The Air National Guard says photos and videos of the flyover can be shared to the 127th Wing’s Facebook and Instagram pages using #SANGBTanker100.