When you should expect to see legal pot shops here in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) -- - Tomorrow is the day some people around Michigan have been waiting for. It's the day that recreational marijuana becomes officially legal here in the mitten.

While you may be planning to celebrate at midnight tonight and maybe visit a dispensary, you're going to have to wait awhile.

There are many steps that go into the process of getting licensed to become a recreational pot provisioning center, and Mid-Michigan may not see their first legal pot shop for a few years.

"It's tough to predict how quickly that process will move. There are a lot of pieces we have to put in place, nut we're working on it now to start setting up the process to apply for licensure for those adult use facilities," said Director of the Michigan Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation, Andrew Brisbo.

Recreational marijuana supporters are expecting to see sales within the next two years.

"I think we'll have a not very mature market in 2020, but we will have a recreational market by 2020," said Marijuana Lobbyist with the Great Lakes Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, Matthew Miner.

After years of getting approved for medical licenses and now starting the process of recreational licenses, many people think the process is too long and slow, but some think otherwise.

"We've been supportive of the process, we think it should be rigorous. We think there should be plenty of rules and regulations in place. We want these places to be on the up and up and we want the individuals running them, you know, to be credible people within the community," said Miner.

The process and rules of the marijuana legalization can be seen as confusing. Officials are encouraging everyone to know the rules before sparking up and reaching out to local agencies if you have questions.