LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You might not have room for it in your living room through April, and likely can’t just toss it in your front yard. So what are you going to do with that Christmas tree?

There might be an eco-friendly and easy way to get rid of that tree this season, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

“The good news is that more Michigan communities are offering Christmas tree and wreath recycling, which typically turn the trees into mulch,” an EGLE spokesperson said in a news release on Tuesday.

EGLE has a tool, the Michigan Recycling Directory, for finding a place to recycle your Christmas trees and organic wreaths. To find a place near you, click on the link and enter “Christmas trees” in the search bar.

Vormitagg Tree Farm on Nov. 27, 2022.

Some local municipalities partner with the Department of Natural Resources to make habitats for rabbits and other small game, or other wildlife, from the used trees. Others use the organic matter to feed sheep and other animals.

Delhi Township, for example, collects trees from Dec. 26 through January at its recycling center, and then uses them to feed sheep.

Nationwide, Michigan ranks third for the number of Christmas trees we harvest annually–around 2 million fresh trees, with an annual farm gate value of more than $40 million.