LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you are looking for a free holiday meal, here’s a listing of local organizations offering up meals Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2023.

Vietnam veteran, John Fryover, enjoys a Thanksgiving meal with family at Portland’s VFW Post 4060 11-25 (FILE/WLNS)

PORTLAND, Mich.

Thanksgiving Dinner

11/23/2023 11:00 AM – 11/23/2023 12:30 PM

1324 E. Bridge Street, Portland, MI

Happy Thanksgiving. The mission of the VFW is to help those within our community… to give back. Join us on Thanksgiving day for a free meal. Service begins at 11:00 and goes until 12:30 in the main dining hall.

(FILE/WLNS)

JACKSON, Mich.

Kingdom Life Ministries

1825 Spring Arbor Rd, Jackson, MI 49203-2703,

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From Facebook:

Thanksgiving, a day of reflection and a day to give thanks for our many blessings! For some this will be an extravagant time with lots of food, family and friends. While for others it can create a time of frustration and anxiety possibly because they aren’t sure where their meal is going to come from!

It is the desire of the Kingdom Life Ministries family that none of our fellow Jackson residents go without a meal on this joyous day! We invite you to join us Thanksgiving Day from 11AM-2PM as we “Feed Jackson” with a “Meal to remember..!” There is will a great “homemade” meal, amazing company and “FUN” for all! By the way…this grand event is all at “NO COST!”

(Getty Images)

MASON, Mich.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Drive-in or Dine-in

415 E. Maple St. Nazarene Church

Mason, Michigan

It took a team of hard-working people with a vision and a group of caring churches to help make this event a reality! Please join us to give thanks for the blessings in our lives – friends, family, and community! You can eat dinner in or drive through for a takeout dinner.

A grill-roasted brined turkey is presented on a table in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

HASLETT, Mich.

Blondie’s Barn

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

5640 Marsh Rd. Haslett MI

Blondie’s Barn hosts its 11th annual Free Thanksgiving Meal event. Featuring live music by Denning & Johnson and a visit from Santa Claus will be part of the celebration. “No one should be alone or without on Thanksgiving,” organizers say.

(FILE/WLNS)

LANSING, Mich.

Cristo Rey Community Center

Thanksgiving Meal 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

1717 N. High Street

Lansing, Mich. 48906

An estimated 85% of people in the U.S. participate in Thanksgiving. It’s a big meal on a big day — you’ll need to plan ahead.

ST. JOHNS, Mich.

Clinton Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Dinner

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

St. John`s Lutheran Church

511 E. Sturgis, St. Johns, Michigan

There will be musical entertainment, arts and crafts, games for the children, and a large screen TV for the Thanksgiving Day football games. Come for all or part of the celebration.

(Getty Images)

EATON RAPIDS, Mich.

St. Peter Catholic Church

Dinner Service 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.

515 E. Knight St., Eaton Rapids, Mich.

Message from Fr. George Puthenpeedika:

We thank you all for your generosity and kindness that has allowed us to continue providing this free community dinner to those around us. We have a few people who come from all around the state from as far as Muskegon and a few counties up north to celebrate this day with our parish. If you have never participated, and find yourself with a few extra hours, join us even if you have not signed up. We offer both dine in and carry out service to those in need. One of the most often heard comments we hear from those who volunteer is ‘I was so moved by the people I talked with and the overwhelming thankfulness I experienced after this.’ Fr. George Puthenpeedika, Pastor

(FILE/WLNS)

CHARLOTTE, Mich.

Eaton Area Senior Center

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

804 S. Cochran Ave. Charlotte, Mich.