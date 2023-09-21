LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Health officials say the demand for COVID-19 testing has gone up, and with increased positive testing for the virus, many are anxious to get their hands on the new COVID-19 vaccine.

So where can you go and get the vaccine?

Last week, the CDC announced a recommendation for an updated COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 6 months older.

This comes at the beginning of the fall-winter season. Right now the vaccine isn’t readily available to everyone, but 6 News made a few calls and can tell you where you can schedule your appointment for the vaccine.

Officials with Sparrow and McLaren say the health systems have not yet received the new vaccines for their patients, but there are a few other places you can go to get set up.

Some local retail pharmacies, like CVS, already have the latest shot. The drug store will receive the product on a rolling basis as inventory arrives at stores, so check with your local CVS for availability.

Walgreens is also ready for patients who are looking for the jab. Appointments can be scheduled on the Walgreens website, and additional appointments will be added daily as inventory arrives.

Other pharmacies, like Rite-Aid, are set to start scheduling appointments, beginning Friday, Sept. 22. Eligible customers can schedule an appointment on the pharmacy’s website. For other places, like Meijer, the store does not have the vaccine just yet, but officials say they will make an announcement when they get supply.

Ingham County Health Department will offer the new vaccine beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26.

We have links under the Seen on 6 section of WLNS.com where you can check for available appointments. Be sure to stay with 6 News for the latest on the new vaccine and where you can find it.