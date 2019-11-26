Where to go for free Thanksgiving dinner this year

For those who do not have plans for Thanksgiving, the following community organizations and churches are hosting complimentary Thanksgiving dinners.

Salvation Army Capital Area – Lansing South Corps – 701 W. Jolly Rd. Lansing, MI Nov. 27 (note this is the day before Thanksgiving) 4:00- 6:00 p.m.

Grand Ledge Masonic Hall, 200 W. River St Grand Ledge, MI 48837 Nov. 28. 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. contact Chris Richardson-Beagle at 8crichardson@gmail.com or 517.983.2444.

St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Hwy, Fr. Weber Hall Lansing, MI Nov. 28 12:30 -2:00 p.m., contact hudsonmp66@gmail.com or phone 517-243-1103

Compassionate Ministries of Jackson County – JaxNaz Church 3905 Clinton Rd. in Blackman Township Nov. 28 12 – 3:00 p.m. (517) 395.2652

Kingdom Life Ministries of Jackson County – Martin Luther King Jr. Center 1107 Adrian St. Jackson, MI Nov. 28 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 517-759-5027 *offering free transportation upon request (message the Facebook page)

Mason First United Methodist Church – 201 E. Ash St., Mason, MI 48854 Nov. 28 12 – 1p.m. Call: 517-676-9449 reservations recommended

Blondie’s Barn in Haslett – 5640 Marsh Rd Haslett, MI 48840 Nov. 28 12 – 2 p.m. (517) 339-4600

Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing – 1717 N.High St Lansing, MI Nov. 28 12 – 2 p.m. (517) 372-4700

First Congregational Church in St. Johns – Knights of Columbus Hall 1108 Old U.S. 27 St. Johns, MI Nov. 28 12:00 p.m.