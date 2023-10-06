LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re one week into October, and you know what means: spooky season has officially arrived.

Temperatures are getting colder, daylight is becoming scarcer and Halloween is fast approaching. It’s time to get ready for haunted houses, corn mazes, hayrides, cider mills and — if you don’t feel like going out — nights at home with your favorite horror movie.

You can make the most of the spookiest month of the year by Halloween events list prepared by 6 News.

6 News will continue to update this article throughout the month with more fun Halloween events. Have a suggestion? Send it to newstips@WLNS.com

Zoo Boo at the Detroit Zoo – Oct. 7

How-To Halloween, Impression 5 Science Center – Oct. 7

Dark Art of Michigan 10th Annual Halloween Soiree at The Avenue Café – Oct. 13

Rocky Horror Show at Riverwalk Theatre, Downtown Lansing – Oct. 19

Witches on the Town, DeWitt – Oct. 21

Howl-o-ween Pawties at the Dog Parks, Meridian Township – Oct. 24 & 26

Spooktakular Adventures at the Market, Meridian Township – Oct. 26

Trick or Treat on Washington Square, Downtown Lansing – Oct. 27

Totally ’80s Halloween Costume Party at Grewal Hall, Downtown Lansing – Oct. 28

The Mummy Market, Holt – Oct. 28.

Drag Me to Death at Lansing Shuffle – Oct. 28

Trunk or Treat at the People’s Church – Oct. 28