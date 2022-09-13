LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It is a beautiful sight to behold when the leaves transition for autumn here in Michigan.

Driving down scenic country roads is an easy way to enjoy some of the breathtaking visuals that fall in the Mitten state has to offer.

The County Road Association of Michigan has prepared a handy cheat sheet of routes that you can take to get a great view of the peak colors.

Mid-Michigan

Barry County

West State Road from Hastings to Middleville

Gun Lake Road from M-179 (near Gun Lake) to M-179 (near Hastings)

Yankee Springs Rd from M-37 to Delton Rd

Clinton County

Maple Rapid Road from Harris Road to Tallman Road

Tallman Road from Maple Rapid Road to Stone Road

Stone Road from Tallman Road to Wacousta Road

Wacousta Road from Stone Road to Hyde Road

Peacock Road from M-78 to Cutler Road

Clark Road from Upton Road East

Jackson County

Seymour Road from North Elm Avenue to Trist Road

Kimmel Road from Thorne Road to Draper Road

Shiawassee County

Grand River Road from Laingsburg to the Village of Byron

Northern Michigan

Alpena County

Bolton Road to Long Lake Road

Nicholson Hill Road

Scott Road

Long Rapids Road

Antrim County

Deadman Hill overlook off US-131 viewing Jordan River Valley

Jordan River Road off US-131

Pinney Bridge Road off M-66

Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)

Crawford County

CR101 looking north from CR100 (“Pioneer Hill”)

Emmet County

Pleasantview Road north of Boyne Highlands to Robinson Road

Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road

State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village

Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31

Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line

Leelanau County

North Eagle Highway

Newman Road

Port Oneida Road

Gills Pier Road

Schomberg Road

Mason County

Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road

Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road

South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area

North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake

Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10

Montmorency County

Pleasant Valley Road

Farrier Road

Carter Road

Meridian Line Road

Osceola County

80th Avenue from River Road to 20 Mile Road

20 Mile Road from 80th Avenue to 180th Avenue

Presque Isle County

Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County

E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road

W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211

Wexford County

Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac: Route 1: Cadillac Lakes (20 miles) Route 2: Hodenpyl Dam (70 miles) Route 3: Pine River (65 miles) Route 4: Lake Missaukee (35 miles)



Upper Peninsula

Chippewa County

North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area

Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford

Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123

Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive

Dickinson County

Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain

Metropolitan Road near Felch

Gogebic County

Black River Road to Black River Harbor

Lake Road from Ironwood to Little Girls Point and Superior Falls

Black River Road from Bessemer to Copper Peak and Black River Harbor

Wolf Mountain Road from US 2 to Wolf Mountain

County Road 519N from Wakefield to the mouth of the Big Presque Isle River and Porcupine State Park

Thousand Island Lake Road from US 2 to Sylvania Wilderness Park

Houghton County

Covered Drive Road

Freda Road

Calumet Waterworks Road

Iron County

Ottawa Lake Road/Hagerman Lake Road loop

Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River

Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River

Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road

Keweenaw County

Brockway Mountain Drive

Lac La Belle Road

Gratiot Lake Road

Mohawk-Gay Road

Eagle Harbor Road

Cliff Drive

Five Mile Point Road

Marquette County

County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay

Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay

County Road 533 in Skandia

M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn

Ontonagon County