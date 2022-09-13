LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It is a beautiful sight to behold when the leaves transition for autumn here in Michigan.
Driving down scenic country roads is an easy way to enjoy some of the breathtaking visuals that fall in the Mitten state has to offer.
The County Road Association of Michigan has prepared a handy cheat sheet of routes that you can take to get a great view of the peak colors.
Mid-Michigan
Barry County
- West State Road from Hastings to Middleville
- Gun Lake Road from M-179 (near Gun Lake) to M-179 (near Hastings)
- Yankee Springs Rd from M-37 to Delton Rd
Clinton County
- Maple Rapid Road from Harris Road to Tallman Road
- Tallman Road from Maple Rapid Road to Stone Road
- Stone Road from Tallman Road to Wacousta Road
- Wacousta Road from Stone Road to Hyde Road
- Peacock Road from M-78 to Cutler Road
- Clark Road from Upton Road East
Jackson County
- Seymour Road from North Elm Avenue to Trist Road
- Kimmel Road from Thorne Road to Draper Road
Shiawassee County
- Grand River Road from Laingsburg to the Village of Byron
Northern Michigan
Alpena County
- Bolton Road to Long Lake Road
- Nicholson Hill Road
- Scott Road
- Long Rapids Road
Antrim County
- Deadman Hill overlook off US-131 viewing Jordan River Valley
- Jordan River Road off US-131
- Pinney Bridge Road off M-66
- Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)
Crawford County
- CR101 looking north from CR100 (“Pioneer Hill”)
Emmet County
- Pleasantview Road north of Boyne Highlands to Robinson Road
- Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road
- State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village
- Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31
- Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line
Leelanau County
- North Eagle Highway
- Newman Road
- Port Oneida Road
- Gills Pier Road
- Schomberg Road
Mason County
- Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road
- Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road
- South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area
- North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake
- Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10
Montmorency County
- Pleasant Valley Road
- Farrier Road
- Carter Road
- Meridian Line Road
Osceola County
- 80th Avenue from River Road to 20 Mile Road
- 20 Mile Road from 80th Avenue to 180th Avenue
Presque Isle County
- Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County
- E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road
- W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211
Wexford County
- Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac:
- Route 1: Cadillac Lakes (20 miles)
- Route 2: Hodenpyl Dam (70 miles)
- Route 3: Pine River (65 miles)
- Route 4: Lake Missaukee (35 miles)
Upper Peninsula
Chippewa County
- North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area
- Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford
- Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123
- Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive
Dickinson County
- Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain
- Metropolitan Road near Felch
Gogebic County
- Black River Road to Black River Harbor
- Lake Road from Ironwood to Little Girls Point and Superior Falls
- Black River Road from Bessemer to Copper Peak and Black River Harbor
- Wolf Mountain Road from US 2 to Wolf Mountain
- County Road 519N from Wakefield to the mouth of the Big Presque Isle River and Porcupine State Park
- Thousand Island Lake Road from US 2 to Sylvania Wilderness Park
Houghton County
- Covered Drive Road
- Freda Road
- Calumet Waterworks Road
Iron County
- Ottawa Lake Road/Hagerman Lake Road loop
- Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River
- Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River
- Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road
Keweenaw County
- Brockway Mountain Drive
- Lac La Belle Road
- Gratiot Lake Road
- Mohawk-Gay Road
- Eagle Harbor Road
- Cliff Drive
- Five Mile Point Road
Marquette County
- County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay
- Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay
- County Road 533 in Skandia
- M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn
Ontonagon County
- South boundary road from Presquile to Ontonagon