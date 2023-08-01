LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —Tuesday is National Night Out Day, a tradition going back nearly 40 years designed to foster a sense of community between neighbors and law enforcement.

Below you will find a list of some of the many free events in mid-Michigan happening tonight where you can join in on the fun and make your neighborhood safer at the same time.

East Lansing will be hosting its annual touch-a-truck event from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the East Lansing Public Library. Organizers describe it as a popular event for all ages, that offers the public a chance to get up close to a variety of first responder vehicles, public works vehicles, and more.

Eaton Rapids is also offering hotdogs, cookies, and drinks to help keep attendees energized for a night of entertainment with area first responders. It’s happening at Sharp Park in Delta Township from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. As a special treat, members of the National Guard will arrive in a Blackhawk helicopter.

Down in Jackson, the cities celebration will be held at Loomis Park from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Organizers say it’s going to feature games, prizes, face painting for kids, local vendors, and a free bike raffle.

Lansing is also offering a range of locations where people can come out to meet members of the police and fire departments. That’s happening from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the following locations: