Where to watch the opening statements in Derek Chauvin’s Trial

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd’s death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last summer, officials said. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—On Monday morning the opening statements in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will begin.

Chauvin is the police officer who was seen and recorded kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes in May 2020. Floyd’s death sparked protests and outrage from around the world, and drew attention to police reforms and racial justice.

The court session for Chauvin’s trial will start at 9 A.M. local time (10 A.M. eastern time), the opening statement’s for the trial are set to start at 9:30 A.M. local time ( 10:30 A.M. eastern time).

This trial expects to run Monday through Friday for up to two to four weeks, and the hearing will take place in Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

If you would like to watch the trial virtually it will be live on CBSN Minnesota in their player, and on your streaming device.

So far, Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.