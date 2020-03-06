Here’s where the candidates will visit this weekend

With the presidential primary election right around the corner, Democratic presidential candidates are making stops in the Great Lakes state in the upcoming days.

6 News compiled the events each candidate is visiting.

Friday March 6:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Bernie Sanders: TCF Center One Washington Blvd. Detroit, MI 48226

The doors open at 5:00 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Bags are prohibited. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Parking is available at the Washington, Congress, and Roof garages for $15 (credit card only); attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, carpool or take public transportation.

Sunday March 8:

Bernie Sanders: University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, The Diag

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the rally starts at 6 p.m. Attendees will need to RSVP here.

Bernie Sanders: Calder Plaza 351 Ottawa Avenue NW Grand Rapids, MI

Doors open at 11:00 a.m. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Bags are prohibited. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Parking garages are located off of Ottawa Ave, Monroe Ave, and Pearl Ave. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, carpool or take public transportation.

Monday March 9:

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Joe Biden: Grosse Pointe Farms, MI and Detroit, MI

More details to come.